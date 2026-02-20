Zelensky lashes out at Trump after Geneva talks

As negotiations over the war in Ukraine intensify, tensions are surfacing not only between Kyiv and Moscow but also between Kyiv and Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has openly criticized what he sees as an imbalance in U.S. rhetoric, particularly from Donald Trump, accusing him of pressing Ukraine more than Russia to compromise.

The remarks mark a shift in tone from the Ukrainian leader at a delicate moment in diplomacy.

Open disagreement

Speaking after talks in Geneva involving delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia, Zelensky said it was “not fair” for Trump to publicly urge Kyiv to make concessions without placing similar demands on Moscow.

At the Munich Security Conference and later in an interview with Axios, Zelensky argued that the United States “too often” focuses on Ukrainian compromises while failing to highlight what Russia might give up. He also warned that “giving victory” to Vladimir Putin would not secure lasting peace. “I hope this is just his tactic, not a decision,” he said.

Earlier, Trump had suggested Ukraine should move quickly to the negotiating table. “Everything will be very simple. Listen, for now, it’s better for Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, that’s all I’m telling you. We’re in a situation where we want them to sit down at the negotiating table,” he said.

He later added that Russia wanted a deal and that Zelensky “has to start acting,” or risk missing “a great opportunity.”

Strategic calculation

General Stanisław Koziej, former head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, told Wirtualna Polska that Zelensky’s public stance reflects a new phase in the talks.

“It’s another matter that he had the courage and decided to say it openly and bluntly,” Koziej said, noting that Kyiv had previously avoided antagonizing Trump.

According to Koziej, Ukraine is entering a decisive stage in negotiations and needs to set clear red lines. He also pointed to recent battlefield developments, arguing that Kyiv is signaling it is not on the verge of collapse, contrary to narratives promoted by the Kremlin.

“Yes, to continue to put pressure on Trump not to force Ukraine into capitulation. To try to exert more pressure on Putin in some way if he wants to succeed in ending the war,” Koziej said.

Sticking points

Axios reported that U.S. mediators proposed a Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of Donbas under Kyiv’s control and the creation of a demilitarized economic zone. Zelensky has said he is prepared to discuss troop withdrawals if Russia reciprocates, but he rejected Russian sovereignty claims over the region.

Koziej argued that neither Putin nor Trump can afford to appear weak domestically, making compromise politically sensitive.

After the Geneva talks, Zelensky said the toughest issues concerned eastern Ukraine and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. “We are working with the team to bring real peace closer. Security guarantees for Ukraine are a priority,” he wrote on Telegram.

Sources: Wirtualna Polska, Axios, remarks at Munich Security Conference