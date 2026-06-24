Living next door to a massive global superpower is rarely easy.

When that neighbour possesses a rapidly growing military and a habit of showing it off, daily life comes with a heavy dose of tension. The threat of a major geopolitical crisis always seems to be simmering just out of sight.

Watching the water

A massive Chinese aircraft carrier known as the Fujian just sailed directly through the highly sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Defense officials in Taipei are keeping a very close eye on the situation. The military immediately picked up the ship on their radar systems on Tuesday, according to the news outlet Newtalk.

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that armed forces are constantly tracking the vessel. Authorities rely on complex joint intelligence networks to monitor both the sky and the sea.

So far, the journey has not sparked any sudden combat incidents. But the imposing movement adds another heavy layer of anxiety for an island that is already living on high alert.

A change in tactics

Tracking foreign warships has simply become a normal, everyday task for Taiwanese authorities. It is a relentless job that requires absolute focus.

The Ocean Affairs Council is now proactively releasing the names and exact coordinates of these Chinese ships. They hope this transparency will help counter state propaganda coming from Beijing.

Over the last few months, the mainland government has completely changed its strategic approach. Short and occasional military drills have evolved into a nearly permanent ring of ships surrounding the island.

In May alone, security teams spotted 250 naval vessels operating near the coast. That figure represents the highest monthly number recorded since August 2024, as reported by cryptobriefing.com and cited by Express.

Pressure without fighting

This constant naval activity marks a crucial new phase in the ongoing push to bring the territory under mainland control.

Leaders in Beijing have never officially promised to avoid using military force. Still, they currently seem to prefer quiet intimidation over an open battle.

Instead of sending heavy combat troops directly to the shores, they are increasingly relying on coast guard boats and civilian research vessels to crowd the waters.

A senior Taiwanese official recently explained this subtle strategy to The Times of India. The official noted that the mainland uses these smaller deployments and legal maneuvers to push its agenda without firing a single shot.

Sources: Newtalk, cryptobriefing.com, The Times of India, Daily Express