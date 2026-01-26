Xi Jinping claims total control of army: “There are no limits now”

A sudden removal at the top has sent shockwaves through Beijing’s political system.

China’s leadership has taken another dramatic turn as the country’s military command is reshaped at the highest level.

The move is being seen as one of the most significant consolidations of power under President Xi Jinping in more than a decade.

Unprecedented purge

Chinese President Xi Jinping has effectively taken full control of the country’s armed forces after accusing a senior general of “grave violations of discipline and the law”.

Zhang Youxia, senior vice chair of the Central Military Commission and a long-time confidant of Xi, was removed from his post on Saturday, marking the most severe step yet in an ongoing military purge.

“This move is unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command,” former CIA analyst Christopher K. Johnson told the New York Times.

No one spared

Analysts say the removal of Zhang, described as a childhood friend of the president, signals that no one is beyond reach.

“The purging of even a childhood friend in Zhang Youxia shows there now are no limits to Xi’s anti-graft zeal,” Johnson added.

Xi made fighting alleged corruption within the armed forces a central priority after coming to power in 2012, shifting his focus to the top ranks of the People’s Liberation Army in 2023.

Wider investigations

China’s defence ministry also announced that Liu Zhenli, another member of the Central Military Commission, has been placed under investigation, without providing details.

An editorial in the PLA’s official newspaper accused the two generals of having “seriously abetted political and corruption problems that affect the [Communist] party’s absolute leadership over the military and endanger the foundation of the party’s rule”.

The developments have further thinned the ranks of China’s military leadership.

Control over force

Some commentators have warned the purge could weaken China’s readiness for a potential move on Taiwan, while others argue it strengthens Xi’s grip on power.

“The military is the only organisation in China that has a history of defying party leaders,” Chinese military expert Dennis Wilder told the Financial Times.

He suggested that maintaining absolute loyalty within the armed forces is critical to Xi’s long-term rule.

A shrinking command

The Central Military Commission has now been reduced to its smallest size in history, with only Zhang Shengmin, the military’s anti-corruption chief, remaining alongside Xi.

The Communist Party expelled former vice chair He Weidong in October and dismissed two former defence ministers over corruption allegations in 2024.

Observers say the latest purge underscores Xi’s determination to eliminate potential rivals ahead of future leadership battles.

Sources: New York Times, Financial Times, Express