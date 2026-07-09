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Putin uses poor Russians as ‘lab rats’ in gruesome poison tests

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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To keep the testing pool full, researchers reportedly lure in low-income citizens

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Military research usually happens safely behind closed doors.

But sometimes, the reality inside those hidden labs goes far beyond standard technology tests.

A shocking series of new reports points to a dark truth inside one foreign facility.

Human testing claims

Western experts say Moscow runs a secret program dedicated to testing deadly toxins on human subjects.

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According to the Daily Express, the State Research Institute of Military Medicine is the only official military lab authorised to run these live experiments.

Their stated goal is simple. Researchers want to find the deadliest ways to disable enemy forces.

More than 300 people took part in trials during the centre’s very first year of operation. To keep the testing pool full, researchers reportedly lure in low-income citizens and desperate prisoners with the promise of large cash payouts.

A grim comparison

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British Army commander, shared his thoughts on the alarming situation with The Sun.

“He has already fed countless troops into his meat grinder, leaving over 1.5 million Russian casualties,” he told the newspaper.

“The value of life in Russia is not how we understand it in the UK and the West. If they think they can get the best tests by using humans, they seem pretty happy to do it.”

The military expert warned that vulnerable ethnic minorities are often the prime targets for this recruitment. He added, “It is not dissimilar to the time where the Nazis considered some people of less value than others.”

Poison on the battlefield

These chilling claims surface just as the UK places fresh sanctions on several prominent Russian scientists. The British government recently targeted individuals linked to the creation of Novichok and a dangerous toxin called Epibatidine.

That second chemical was reportedly used to assassinate Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison in 2024. Years earlier, a tiny amount of Novichok caused the death of British citizen Dawn Sturgess in Salisbury.

Meanwhile, the battlefield situation in Ukraine continues to grow more toxic. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have launched over 13,000 chemical attacks since the brutal invasion began.

Facing a wounded bear

Defence analysts now fear that a desperate government might start dropping nerve agents directly from drones.

Speaking to The Sun, de Bretton-Gordon urged Western nations to stay fully alert as the grinding conflict continues.

In a stark final warning, he told the paper: “We are in a hybrid war with Russia. Biological and chemical weapons are something we need to be on top of.”

Sources: Daily Express, The Sun

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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