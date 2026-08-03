New poll delivers humiliating blow to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie receive disappointing news in latest poll.

Fresh polling has delivered uncomfortable reading for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whose public standing appears to have suffered despite years of trying to stay clear of the scandals surrounding their parents.

Both royal sisters have largely maintained close ties with the rest of the British royal family while Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have repeatedly found themselves at the center of controversy. Recent figures, however, suggest that public opinion has become increasingly difficult to separate from their family’s troubled reputation.

According to a new YouGov survey, just 30 percent of Britons hold a favorable opinion of Princess Beatrice, while Princess Eugenie scores slightly lower at 29 percent.

Negative views now outweigh positive ones for both sisters, with 34 percent of respondents saying they have an unfavorable opinion of each princess.

British media have described the outcome as a “humiliation,” highlighting how the sisters’ approval ratings have slipped despite their efforts to remain largely removed from the controversies involving their parents.

Family scandals continue to cast a shadow

Prince Andrew’s standing with the British public remains dramatically worse.

Only two percent of respondents expressed a positive view of the duke, while 92 percent said they view him negatively following years of criticism over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Multiple royal patronages and military titles have already been stripped from Andrew as a result of the fallout.

Sarah Ferguson has likewise faced sustained criticism over her own connections to Epstein and recently found herself dealing with another personal setback after reports of a major inheritance shock.

Royal appearances continue despite criticism

Beatrice and Eugenie have continued to take part in royal family events despite the controversies surrounding their parents.

Both sisters attended the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in June, underscoring that they remain connected to senior members of the royal family.

Public opinion could still shift, however, as a significant share of respondents remain undecided.

Around 36 percent answered “don’t know” when asked about Princess Beatrice, while 37 percent gave the same response regarding Princess Eugenie, leaving considerable room for future changes in perception.