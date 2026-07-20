Putin left with zero warships in the Mediterranean for the first time in a decade

Despite the empty sea, defence analysts believe the fleet will eventually return.

When a superpower projects military might, it usually does so with a massive show of steel on the water.

People expect to see heavy combat vessels patrolling key global routes.

Right now, however, one historically busy sea is looking surprisingly empty.

A quiet departure

For the first time in over ten years, the Russian navy has completely vanished from the Mediterranean Sea. Open-source monitoring group Russian Forces Spotter confirmed this on July 1 according to United24Media.

The last combat ships sailed out of the area in late June. This marks a massive shift, as Moscow has maintained a steady naval presence there since 2013.

The historic withdrawal did not happen overnight. A chain of strategic setbacks has slowly forced the fleet to leave.

Blocked at the gates

One huge problem is basic access. Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey decided to strictly enforce the 1936 Montreux Convention.

That decision locked the Turkish Straits. Russian warships involved in the conflict can no longer rotate freely between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

Then came the political upheaval in Syria at the end of 2024. Those changes severely restricted Moscow’s use of its primary logistics hub at the port of Tartus.

Without a reliable place to refuel, staying in the region became much harder. The remaining ships simply had to find a new mission.

Searching for new harbours

Some of that naval power has shifted to Northern Europe. These ships are currently escorting government vessels near the United Kingdom, according to Russian Forces Spotter.

The last sighting in the south happened in early summer. Satellite tracking caught a Russian frigate and a supply tanker hitting ports in Egypt and Algeria before exiting the sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has found ways to strike back far from home. A report from RFI in April noted that Ukrainian forces had set up operations in western Libya.

From there, they reportedly launched maritime drones at Russian-linked vessels. The added pressure makes the southern waters incredibly hostile.

A temporary retreat

Despite the empty sea, defence analysts believe the fleet will eventually return. The Mediterranean remains a vital gateway to the Atlantic Ocean and the rest of the world.

To make that happen, Russian officials are looking further south. They have been trying to secure an alternative base on the Red Sea coast in Sudan.

Sudanese authorities have previously shown a willingness to approve a naval facility. Even so, the once-formidable southern fleet is nowhere to be seen.

Sources: Russian Forces Spotter, RFI, United24 Media