JD Vance celebrates major family milestone with newborn son

Months after joking about it, JD Vance gets exactly what he wanted.

Family news has given US Vice President JD Vance a reason to celebrate, as he and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed the newest addition to their household.

The announcement was shared by Vance himself on social media, where he revealed that the couple’s fourth child is a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance.

Vance shares happy family update

The vice president announced the birth in a post on X, saying both mother and son are doing well.

“Usha and the baby are healthy, and our children are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” wrote JD Vance on X.

The couple already have three children together—two sons and a daughter—who are nine, six and four years old.

According to NBC News, Usha Vance is the first wife of a sitting US vice president to give birth while her husband is in office since the 1870s.

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A growing family fits Vance’s message

Vance has repeatedly spoken publicly about encouraging larger families in the United States.

Speaking at an anti-abortion rally earlier this year, he declared he wanted more babies in the United States.

The comment echoed a broader message promoted by several members of President Donald Trump’s administration, many of whom have voiced support for larger families.

During the same event, Vance also pledged to reduce the cost of living for families with children, although AFP notes that the administration has yet to deliver on that promise.

Joked about convincing his wife

Earlier this year, Vance suggested it was unlikely he would take paternity leave after the baby’s arrival.

The pregnancy was announced in January, and in March he shared a humorous story during an event in Michigan about persuading his wife to have another child.

“When we decided that I should run for vice president, I said, ‘Honey, I really want a fourth child.’ And she said, ‘Well, you can become vice president, or you can have a fourth child,'” recalled JD Vance on NBC News.

Vance finished the story with another joke.

“But, ladies and gentlemen, I have good powers of persuasion, because I got both,” said JD Vance.

Usha Vance later confirmed in an interview with NBC News that it was her husband who convinced her they should have a fourth child, while adding that she had never completely ruled out the idea herself.