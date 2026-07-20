The now-former minister of defense had some harsh words for the Ukrainian military leadership.

Since Thursday, thousands of Ukrainians have taken to the stress to protest the dismissal of the popular minister of defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, and Sunday saw the streets in several Ukrainian cities being flooded with protesters again.

People carried signs calling for drone warfare instead of wasting lives on the front lines. Crowds also voiced intense anger over poor treatment and slow military reforms. Unrest spread fast to cities like Lviv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

The uproar started after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed the defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov. The 35-year-old official lost his job after six months. Zelenskyy later admitted that Fedorov and army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi simply could not work together.

The digital commander

Fedorov was known for bringing modern technology to the battlefield. During his short time in office, he expanded drone programs and secured vital satellite internet systems for the troops. But behind the scenes, tension was building.

Before his exit, Fedorov refused an offer to become a presidential adviser. Instead, he openly blamed the army chief for blocking progress. “Instead of working out how to defeat Russia, he has figured out how to split the country,” Fedorov told reporters in Kyiv according to United24 Media.

The former minister pointed out that a rigid command style was hurting the war effort. Many soldiers agree. They openly claim that outdated tactics cause high losses on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy reversing decision?

Following the first days of protests, Ukrainan President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address to the Ukrainian public, that “decisions regarding the army will be worked out.”

Fedorov confirmed that there was an ongoing “dialogue”.

Joy in Moscow

Meanwhile, Russian military observers are celebrating the political chaos, The Moscow Times reports.

Several pro-war Telegram channels argued that losing Fedorov will make the war much easier for Russian troops.

One channel called Informant noted that a purge of Fedorov’s team would benefit Moscow.

Analyst Dmitry Tsybakov told another Russian channel that Zelenskyy likely saw the young minister as a political threat. The president wanted to remove a potential rival before his popularity grew too large.

Back in Moscow, the Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the political drama. “By and large, it does not matter who the defense minister is,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He added that Russia wants a leader who will make decisions to end the conflict.