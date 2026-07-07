Music pioneer dies at 46 after making UK chart history

Joe Murphy, the singer who rewrote the UK charts, dies aged 46

British music has lost one of the figures behind a landmark moment in the digital era of the charts.

Joe Murphy, lead singer and bassist of pop-punk band Koopa, has died at the age of 46.

His death was confirmed by his sister, Hollie Murphy, in a heartfelt social media post according to Express.

“For those who knew him, it breaks my heart to say that my big brother, Joe Murphy, has passed away. Love you big bro.”

No cause of death has been announced.

A pioneer of the download era

Murphy helped guide Koopa into the history books in 2007 when the band’s single Blag, Steal & Borrow climbed to No. 31 on the UK Singles Chart.

The achievement came shortly after chart rules changed to allow download-only releases to qualify, making Koopa the first act to reach the UK Top 40 without releasing a physical single. The group also became the first unsigned band to accomplish the feat.

Alongside brothers Stuart and Ollie Cooper, Murphy built Koopa into one of Britain’s best-known independent pop-punk acts during the mid-2000s. The band toured extensively across the UK, opened the Isle of Wight Festival and released several well-known singles, including Stand Up 4 England and No Trend.

Serious health scare in 2021

Murphy had previously survived a life-threatening medical emergency in 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest while driving. The incident caused him to crash his car, leaving him hospitalized for several weeks in intensive care.

At the time, his sister thanked supporters for the overwhelming response from fans.

“The whole family have been so touched by the love and messages since Joe has been in hospital. We are truly touched and moved by the support he has received.”

Murphy ultimately recovered from the ordeal.

Tributes pour in

Following news of his death, messages of condolence quickly spread across social media from fellow musicians, industry figures and longtime fans.

Many remembered Murphy not only for Koopa’s chart success but also for the band’s innovative approach to promoting independent music during the early days of digital downloads. Others reflected on his influence within the UK pop-punk scene and the friendships formed throughout his career.

His passing marks the loss of a musician whose band helped usher British music into a new digital era, changing the history of the UK singles chart in the process.