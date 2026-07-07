Trump claims ‘great news’ for Americans with ‘truly patriotic’ retailer dropping food prices

The administration clearly hopes this single pricing agreement will create a noticeable ripple effect

When the weekly grocery bill keeps climbing, tired shoppers start looking for relief.

Right now, one of the absolute largest retail chains in the country is officially lowering the numbers on its price tags to help out.

The unexpected move comes directly from the White House.

A presidential request

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Walmart has agreed to slash costs.

He explained that his administration specifically asked for these exact discounts to help celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, according to Reuters cited by Hotnews.

The immediate spotlight landed right on the meat counter. Trump pointed out that the massive retail giant would reduce the cost of a pound of ground beef by almost 15 percent.

“This is great news for the millions of Americans who smartly shop at Walmart, a truly patriotic company that loves the USA,” the president shared with his followers on the Truth Social network.

Taking aim at inflation

The rising cost of living remains a massive worry for everyday voters as the midterm elections approach this November. High expenses have quickly turned into a major political battleground.

In his lengthy online post, Trump directly blamed his predecessor for the current economic strain. He claimed that Joe Biden incompetently raised prices across the board during what he described as the absolute worst inflation crisis in history.

The president then highlighted his own ongoing efforts to fix the problem. He noted that oil prices are dropping fast. He also added that he is actively reducing the cost of eggs and prescription drugs to historic levels.

Calling on competitors

The administration clearly hopes this single pricing agreement will create a noticeable ripple effect across the entire retail sector. They want struggling shoppers to see smaller totals at the cash register.

Trump used his message to pressure other large companies. He insisted that competing retail brands should step up immediately and follow the lead of these absolute patriots.

“Together, we will make America stronger and greater than ever !” the president wrote to conclude his bold announcement.

Sources: Reuters, Truth Social, Hotnews