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“Make that bet” Donald Trump hints at deadline for Greenland takeover

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

US senator Mark Kelly said in another interview, that the Prime Minister of Greenland told him, that Greenlandic children are now afraid of the US.

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During a broadcast on Real America’s Voice, Donald Trump seemed to confirm a timeline that would givhe the U.S. control of Greenland before his term ends in 2029.

According to Newsweek, the host Steve Gruber said to Trump during a phone interview: “I made a prediction on this program that before you left office, that Greenland would be under our operational control.”

Trump replied: “They want to do something very important. Greenland is important from our standpoint, not from their standpoint. You should make that bet, actually.”

National security

The White House frames this renewed push around national security and competition with Russia and China. While the U.S. already operates Pituffik Space Base there, White House officials want far deeper control over the resource-rich island and its valuable minerals.

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Greenland’s residents and local activists quickly dismissed the claims. Local resident Orla Joelsen posted on social media, “Keep your hands off Greenland. Greenland is not a toy. Period.”

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Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen previously declared the territory is “not for sale,” and that Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States.

Growing fear abroad

The political fallout extends far beyond official diplomacy. Speaking with Katie Couric, Senator Mark Kelly recalled meeting alarmed Danish and Greenlandic officials.

Kelly shared a sobering detail from those conversations. “The prime minister of Greenland told me that children in Greenland are now afraid of Americans,” Kelly said.

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Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen remains equally firm. Addressing the situation earlier this year, she reaffirmed that taking over Greenland is “not going to happen.”

Outrage among allies

Sharp pushback is also coming from inside the Republican Party. Representative Don Bacon called the statements “foolish” and warned they damage critical relationships with European allies.

Bacon slammed any plan to acquire the territory by force as “utter buffoonery.” He warned that pushing the issue “would be the end of his presidency.”

Senator Thom Tillis similarly predicted “pretty substantial opposition in Congress” to any illegal taking. Leaders like Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senator Lisa Murkowski have added that military action is completely off the table.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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