Secret audio tape catches RFK Jr. violating federal law to undermine US elections

Looking at the evidence, he painted a picture of a cabinet member operating without rules.

Political campaigns are messy, and the battle for Congress often leads to intense behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Sometimes, those quiet conversations cross a dangerous legal line.

Now, a high-ranking official faces serious accusations over secret phone calls made in the heat of a tight race.

A formal complaint

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is demanding an official investigation into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over potential election interference according to Telegraph Herald.

Wyden filed a complaint on Monday with the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel. The independent agency acts as a watchdog for federal civil service rules.

The senator alleges that the health secretary broke the Hatch Act during recent phone calls. Passed in 1939, this federal law stops government employees from using their official roles to sway campaigns.

Pressuring the outsiders

The accusations focus on two tight congressional races in Iowa. The state features several districts that could decide which party controls the House of Representatives.

In early June, Kennedy allegedly phoned Marco Battaglia and Rick Stewart. Both men were running as Libertarian candidates in highly competitive districts where every single vote matters.

According to The Associated Press, Kennedy tried to convince both men to drop out. Wyden claims the health secretary wanted to clear the field so Republican candidates could secure those crucial seats for President Donald Trump.

Secret recordings

The controversy exploded into public view after an audio recording surfaced. Behind closed doors, a state political leader secretly taped the call between Kennedy and Stewart.

During the conversation, Kennedy reportedly offered to act as a bridge to the White House. He even suggested he could help the candidate find another government role if he stepped aside.

Wyden argued this alleged offer of a federal job is completely illegal. In his formal letter, the senator described the quiet maneuvering as a clear abuse of power.

Seeking accountability

Wyden did not hold back his frustration in the official documents. Looking at the evidence, he painted a picture of a cabinet member operating without rules.

“Kennedy has spent sixteen months using his official position to undermine the health and well-being of his fellow Americans, and now he is using his official position to undermine the integrity of democratic elections too,” Wyden wrote.

The senator warned that the health secretary is travelling the country as a campaign surrogate. Because of that, Wyden suspects similar illegal phone calls might be happening elsewhere.

So far, the government has not responded to the growing controversy.

Sources: The Associated Press, Telegraph Herald