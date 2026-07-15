Lavrov condemned attacks on Russian ships – then Ukraine hit another 20

That’s one way to respond …

On July 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a press conference in which he condemned Ukraine’s recent campaign targeting Russian vessels.

“You know, what the Ukrainian regime is doing isn’t even piracy,” Lavrov said, according to reports. “Pirates at least steal for themselves. Here, they neither take anything for themselves nor let others have it; they simply want to inflict damage and spread fear. It’s pure terrorism,” he said, according to the Kyiv Post.

So how did Ukraine react to Lavrov’s sharp comments? By striking another 20 Russian vessels.

Angry words fly

Drone commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi announced the successful raid on social media, explaining that the operation was specifically timed to coincide with Ukraine’s Statehood Day.

“The next phase of SBS Operation MoLoCHKa was uncorked for Ukraine’s Statehood Day — SBS Birds in the Black Sea. The score is open: the first 20 tankers were hit during the night of July 15,” Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

The strike marks a major expansion of Kyiv’s campaign. Previously, these drone operations had focused mainly on the shallower Sea of Azov.

According to the commander, the targets included 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, and a tugboat. He also took a direct swipe at Moscow’s top diplomat.

“No piracy, Lavrov — just business. Yours, bloody,” Brovdi added.

Cutting the lines

Kyiv’s strategic goal with the campaign is to disrupt Russia’s supply lines and stop fuel from reaching occupied Crimea, effectively isolating the Russian-occupied peninsula.

It also hurts the Kremlin’s finances. The attacks make it much harder for Moscow to export the oil that funds its war effort.

The strategy appears to be working. Reuters reviewed satellite images showing that a group of around 40 ships waiting near the Kerch Strait in June had dwindled to just a handful.

Russia has now temporarily halted traffic through a major shipping channel. By striking these smaller vessels, Ukraine is putting additional pressure on Russian trade.