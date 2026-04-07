Trump threatens to ‘take out’ Iran in one night as tensions escalate

Donald Trump has warned Iran could be “taken out” in one night, with analysts pointing to potential strikes on infrastructure as tensions escalate in an already active regional conflict.

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US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could be “taken out in one night,” escalating rhetoric as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

The threat comes ahead of a deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route at the center of the current crisis.

According to Fortune, Trump said “the entire country” could be destroyed if Iran does not comply, warning that key infrastructure would be targeted.

“After that, they’re gonna have no bridges. They’re gonna have no power plants, Stone Ages,” he said.

A war already underway

The comments come amid an ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began with strikes on Iranian targets and has since expanded across the region.

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Iran has responded with missile attacks, while tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global energy markets and raised fears of wider escalation.

The waterway carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, making it a strategic flashpoint in the conflict.

What “one night” could mean

Despite the scale of Trump’s statement, analysts say it likely refers to a concentrated strike on infrastructure rather than total destruction.

One option is the use of so-called graphite or “blackout” bombs, designed to disable power grids by short-circuiting electrical systems without physically destroying them.

Such weapons have been used in past conflicts to plunge entire regions into darkness within hours, targeting electricity rather than buildings.

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Iran’s grid, while extensive, has faced existing strain, including blackouts and supply shortages, which could make it vulnerable to disruption.

Strikes on infrastructure

Trump has repeatedly emphasized targeting infrastructure such as power plants and bridges if Iran does not meet US demands.

That approach has drawn criticism from international observers, who warn that attacks on civilian infrastructure could violate humanitarian law and worsen the humanitarian situation.

At the same time, the administration has framed such strikes as a way to pressure Tehran without committing to a prolonged ground war.

Uncertain escalation

It remains unclear whether the US will follow through on the threat or whether it is intended as leverage in ongoing negotiations.

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Iran has warned it would respond in kind to any attacks on its infrastructure, raising the risk of further escalation across the region.

With diplomacy stalled and military activity intensifying, the situation remains volatile.

Sources: Fortune, The Guardian

