Trump wants Canada to pay for wildfire smoke – Ottawa isn’t having it

Trump’s wildfire comments spark diplomatic clash with Canada.

Smoke drifting across the US has reignited political tensions between Washington and Ottawa, with President Donald Trump and Ontario Premier Doug Ford trading sharp words over Canada’s ongoing wildfire crisis.

According to ABC7, Trump suggested the economic impact of the smoke should be reflected in future tariffs on Canadian goods, prompting an immediate and angry response from one of Canada’s most prominent provincial leaders.

Trump blames Canada for hazardous air

As thick wildfire smoke continued to spread across large parts of the United States, Trump accused Canada of failing to properly manage its forests.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!”

The president later argued that the financial burden caused by the smoke should be added to the tariffs already imposed on Canada.

More than 100 million Americans across 18 states and Washington, D.C., were placed under air quality alerts as smoke spread across much of the Midwest and eastern United States.

Ontario premier fires back

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rejected Trump’s accusations, calling them both unfair and short-sighted.

Ford reminded reporters that Canadian emergency crews travelled south to help battle devastating wildfires in California last year.

“I find it a shame the administration in the US and Congress people (are) writing these letters and blaming us.”

Ford also defended the relationship between the two neighboring countries, arguing that support should go both ways during emergencies.

“That’s what neighbors do, right? You don’t get on and start threatening and criticizing, because, guess what? One day, it’s going to be your turn. And we’re going to be down there without hesitation to support our neighbors.”

Trade dispute grows even larger

The latest exchange comes as relations between Washington and Ottawa are already under strain.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada over trade issues, including lumber exports and automotive manufacturing, while also imposing some of his administration’s highest tariffs on Canadian products.

Although many goods were previously protected under the USMCA trade agreement negotiated during Trump’s first term, the administration declined to renew the pact in its current form earlier this month.

Ford nevertheless insisted that ordinary citizens on both sides of the border continue to value the long-standing partnership between the two countries, even as political rhetoric grows increasingly heated.