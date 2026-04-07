UK politicians push to ban Kanye West

A major music festival in London is facing mounting controversy over one of its headline acts.

Others are reading now

US rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, is set to headline all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park in July. However, his planned appearance has sparked calls for him to be banned from entering the UK.

According to reporting via Agerpres, cited by UK media, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the booking as “deeply concerning”.

Several politicians have urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to deny West entry under immigration laws.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the artist was “guilty of appalling anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments” and called for visa powers to be used against him.

Campaign group Campaign Against Antisemitism also pushed for a ban, arguing his presence “would not be in the public interest”.

Also read

Labour MP Rachael Maskell added that West “should not be allowed to come to our country to perform”.

Sponsors withdraw

The controversy has already had financial consequences for the festival.

Major sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo have withdrawn support following West’s announcement as headliner. PayPal has also reportedly stepped back from promotional involvement.

Despite this, branding from some sponsors remains visible on the festival’s official platforms.

West has faced sustained criticism in recent years over a series of anti-Semitic remarks and statements praising Adolf Hitler.

Also read

He has also been suspended multiple times from social media platform X over his comments.

In a January 2026 letter to The Wall Street Journal, he said he was “neither a Nazi nor an anti-Semite” and referenced his bipolar disorder.

Sources: Agerpres, Press Association.