Woman bitten by wolf in rare Hamburg attack

A rare wildlife incident in Hamburg has left a woman injured after she was bitten by a wolf in a busy urban area.

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Authorities say the encounter unfolded in one of the city’s central districts, raising questions about the animal’s presence.

Sudden encounter

Hamburg police confirmed to DR News that a woman was attacked by a wolf in the Altona district.

She sustained minor injuries, including a small cut to her mouth after being bitten in the face.

The incident reportedly occurred late at night.

What happened

According to German outlet Bild, the woman approached the animal after it repeatedly ran into a glass facade near a shopping area.

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She was bitten while attempting to drive the wolf away.

She was taken to hospital following the incident but was later discharged, according to NDR.

Animal captured

Police later located the wolf near the Binnenalster lake in central Hamburg.

Officers used a noose to restrain the animal and held it at a distance using shields for more than an hour, local media reported.

The wolf was then transported to the Klövensteen wildlife area on the outskirts of the city.

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Ongoing questions

Authorities are now assessing what action should be taken, with the animal believed to be a wild wolf.

Recent sightings had placed the wolf in several parts of Hamburg, including the St Pauli district.

The incident is likely to fuel debate over wildlife management as animals increasingly appear in urban environments.

Sources: DR News, Bild, NDR