National Park Service derails Trump’s arch plans as 37 historic sites face disruption

The design shoots past strict height rules in the capital, standing twice as tall as the nearby Lincoln Memorial.

Skylines define a city. Altering those famous silhouettes is rarely a quiet process.

Any time a leader proposes a massive new structure in a historic capital, people pay attention, and the latest grand architectural vision has certainly managed to stir up a fierce debate.

A towering ambition

President Donald Trump wants to leave a permanent mark on Washington for America’s 250th anniversary.

Planners are preparing to build a towering 250 foot triumphal arch on Columbia Island. Critics have already nicknamed it the ‘Arc de Trump’.

According to Unilad the structure would sit between the Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington National Cemetery. This location places it right across the river from the iconic Lincoln Memorial.

The massive project is moving fast. A scaled down version even went on display at a state fair this past June.

Breaking the skyline

The design shoots past strict height rules in the capital, standing twice as tall as the nearby Lincoln Memorial.

By law, the National Park Service reviewed the plans. Their verdict was brutal. The assessment found that the project would negatively affect 37 historic sites.

Disrupted landmarks include the Washington Monument and Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

Government experts noted that the arch would force “a new vertical feature into a landscape system historically characterized by carefully managed horizontal monumental compositions, open river-oriented views, and coordinated scenic parkway experiences.”

Intentional domination

Outside historians are equally unhappy with the massive monument.

Speaking to The New York Times, preservation official Roger W. Kirchen said the negative impacts were “intentional and inherent”. He accused planners of “intending to dominate the surrounding landscape”.

Local official Mical Durak told the parks agency that the “scale and mass of the arch is inappropriate in the context of its historic setting”.

Despite the backlash, the Trump administration is defending its bold vision.

An Interior Department spokesperson told The Independent the project will inspire. “Great nations build beautiful structures and works of art that cultivate national pride and love of country,” they stated.

An iconic addition

White House spokesman Davis Ingle insists the monument will eventually be embraced by the public.

“The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world,” Ingle argued.

Time is running out. Reports indicate that the park agency review does not actually hold the power to stop construction.

Sources: Unilad, National Park Service, The New York Times, The Independent