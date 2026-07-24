Hollywood Darling found dead at 34: Investigation points to murder-suicide

Police are investigating a potential murder-suicide.

Mary Kate Golding, who worked as a set decorator on projects including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was found dead Tuesday in her apartment in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. She was 34 years old.

According to the New York Police Department, Golding had stab wounds in her back, and the case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Husband Found Unconscious

Shortly after Golding was found, police located her husband, Joseph Azzaretto, unconscious near Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard.

The investigation currently points to a possible murder-suicide, but authorities have not yet released further details about the sequence of events.

The couple’s 11-month-old son was found unharmed in the residence.

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Worked on Several Major Productions

Mary Kate Golding graduated from New York University in 2015 and over the years built a career behind the scenes on a number of major film and television productions.

She was a set decorator for the first six episodes of the first season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and also contributed to productions such as Gotham, The Undoing, The Flight Attendant, Harlem, Hawkeye, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Goosebumps, and the Netflix documentary Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

Her career also included work in the art department on the film Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, while her most recent project was the role of assistant set decorator on the upcoming film Deep Cuts.

The Hollywood Reporter also writes that Joseph Azzaretto’s family has previously been struck by a violent tragedy.

Several years ago, his younger brother shot their father in the family home in Pennsylvania. He subsequently pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years of probation in 2021.