Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to Donald Trump’s communist takeover claims

Campaign season gets loud. Candidates frequently rely on stark labels to energize loyal voters.

Yet those dramatic warnings often collide with the slow reality of everyday governance, reports UNILAD.

Extreme claims

Donald Trump recently escalated his campaign rhetoric in Georgia. According to reporting by UNILAD, he warned the audience that progressive politicians are pushing America toward extreme left-wing rule.

Trump framed the political clash in dramatic terms. “Communism is the single greatest threat to our country in its history, including even World War I and World War II, Pearl Harbor, 9/11,” Trump declared.

He accused activists of wanting to blow up Mount Rushmore, claiming progressives skipped socialism to go “right to communism”.

Reality check

Reporters outside the U.S. Capitol asked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if progressive primary wins create a slippery slope toward extreme rule. She brushed off the idea.

“No, I’m not concerned about America turning into a communist country in like a year. I think that’s very silly,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She pointed to frozen wages. The federal minimum wage has remained locked at $7.25 per hour since 2009. That yields just $15,080 annually for full-time workers, landing well below the official individual poverty threshold of $15,960.

Distraction tactics

“We can’t even raise the minimum wage. Do Republicans really think that this stuff is going to happen? No, they don’t; they’re trying to scare people,” she explained. “Because they don’t want us talking about the fact that we all have a right to healthcare in this country.”

Ocasio-Cortez argued that critics use extreme labels to distract working families. “They want to call everything they don’t like communist because if people actually wake up to the fact that their elected officials are screwing them over when they get here, then they’re going to realize they deserve better,” she said.

“They want to call this stuff communist because they don’t want us to realize that the rest of the developed world has guaranteed healthcare.”

Focus on today

Despite claims from conservative figures like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, no sitting member of Congress identifies as a communist.

When pressed on potential 2028 presidential ambitions, Ocasio-Cortez kept her focus on current battles, confirming she has “genuinely not really weighed seriously anything past the midterm elections.”

Sources: UNILAD