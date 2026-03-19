Putin ‘will prolong war’, US intelligence claims

Efforts to end the war in Ukraine have stalled in recent months.

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The conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel has further complicated negotiations, pushing talks down the priority list.

Despite earlier claims by Donald Trump that he could end the war within a day, the fighting continues with no clear resolution in sight.

War set to continue

US intelligence agencies believe Russia will continue its war in Ukraine until it secures its objectives, according to statements from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard cited by LA.LV.

She said Moscow is likely to pursue a slow and grinding strategy while negotiations remain unresolved.

“Until such an agreement is reached, Moscow is likely to continue a slow, exhausting war until it believes its goals have been achieved,” Gabbard said.

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Strengthening alliances

US officials also pointed to growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

According to intelligence assessments, Pyongyang has supported Russia’s war effort and benefited militarily in return.

Gabbard said North Korean forces have gained valuable battlefield experience and access to modern equipment.

Troops and weapons

She added that more than 11,000 North Korean troops were deployed to support Russian operations in the Kursk region in 2024.

At the same time, North Korea continues to expand its weapons programs, including missile systems capable of evading defense systems.

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This cooperation is seen as strengthening both countries’ military capabilities.

Expanding threats

Gabbard warned that Russia remains a significant global threat beyond Ukraine.

“Putin continues to invest in Russia’s defense industrial base, as well as in new capabilities that could pose a greater threat to U.S. territory and its forces abroad than conventional weapons,” she said.

She highlighted advanced weapons systems, including hypersonic missiles and underwater technologies.

Talks in limbo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concern about the impact of global conflicts on peace efforts.

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He said he had a “very bad feeling” about how developments in the Middle East could delay an end to the war.

While discussions with the United States continue, talks involving Russia have repeatedly been postponed.

Search for solution

Turkey has offered to host a new round of peace negotiations.

Its foreign minister said the proposal had been communicated to Russia during talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

For now, however, intelligence assessments suggest the war is likely to continue, with no immediate breakthrough in sight.

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Sources: LA.LV, US intelligence statements