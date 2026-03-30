Disturbing trend catches on in Putin’s army: Soldiers choose suicide over drone strikes

The intensifying use of drones on the battlefield is reshaping not only tactics, but also the psychological strain on soldiers.

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War by drones is starting to mirror the dark scenarios seen in Black Mirror, where technology creates a constant, inescapable threat.

Experts say that kind of pressure can have a profound impact on the human mind, raising new questions about the psychological cost of modern combat.

Frontline claims

Ukrainian authorities say there has been a rise in cases where Russian soldiers take their own lives during combat situations involving drones.

According to Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, cited by United24media, video footage from the front is being received daily showing such incidents.

He said these cases often occur after troops are wounded or when they are surrounded by multiple unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Growing pattern

Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces have reported similar observations, describing what they say is an increasing frequency of such events.

“With each day this number is growing,” Ukrainian military personnel from the 7th Air Assault Corps said in a statement.

Fedorov added: “Such a brutal suicide is the result of decisions made in Russia.”

Battlefield pressure

Ukrainian officials attribute the situation to several factors, including limited training, restricted evacuation options and constant exposure to drone surveillance.

They also pointed to Russian military messaging, which they say discourages surrender. “Propaganda says it is better to die immediately,” Fedorov wrote.

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He added that captured soldiers “have every chance of being exchanged.”

Rising losses

Ukrainian estimates suggest March 2026 could become one of the deadliest months for Russian forces since the start of the war.

Fedorov said losses could exceed 30,000 killed and seriously wounded, warning that reaching 50,000 in a single month would have “catastrophic consequences.”

Officials are also discussing how to classify such incidents within battlefield reporting systems.

Sources: Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces