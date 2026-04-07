Civilians form human shields as Trump issues stark warning on Iran

Women and children gathered at key infrastructure sites across Iran as tensions with the United States escalated sharply. The scenes emerged shortly after a dramatic warning from Donald Trump raised fears of a major confrontation. Images broadcast on state media showed crowds assembling at locations that could become military targets.

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Civilians were seen gathering at bridges, power plants and other critical facilities, according to footage aired by Iranian state television and reported by the Daily Mail. Women and children waved flags and chanted as crowds grew at multiple locations.

The presence of families at these sites has drawn concern due to the risks involved. Analysts say placing civilians near potential targets can complicate military planning by increasing the likelihood of civilian casualties.

It also creates a political dilemma. Any strike on such locations could carry severe humanitarian consequences and international backlash.

Trump’s warning

The gatherings followed a stark message from Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he warned of catastrophic consequences if tensions continued to rise.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

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Screenshot, Donald Trump on Truth Social

He also suggested that major infrastructure could be targeted, indicating that few locations would be off limits if demands were not met.

The tone of the message marked a significant escalation in rhetoric and added urgency to an already volatile situation.

Talks falter

Iran has halted direct communication with the United States, instead using intermediaries to pass messages, according to The Wall Street Journal. Officials described the move as a sign of resistance.

Reuters wrote that Tehran also rejected a proposed temporary ceasefire, suggesting limited progress toward de-escalation.

Military activity has continued alongside the diplomatic deadlock. The Daily Mail reported that US strikes hit multiple sites on Kharg Island, a key oil export hub.

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At the same time, uncertainty over Iran’s leadership is adding to the tension. Intelligence cited by the British newspaper suggests Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is incapacitated, raising questions about who is directing the country’s response.

Sources: Daily Mail, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal