Putin ally fears repeat of 1917 revolution

Warnings from within Russia’s pro-war camp are drawing attention

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Crushing losses on the battlefield are taking a toll on Russia’s economy, pushing it closer to the edge.

Yet Vladimir Putin appears determined to press on, with no sign of slowing the war.

Mounting pressure

A pro-Kremlin blogger known as Maxim Kalashnikov has claimed Russia may be approaching a a situation similar to the upheaval of 1917, according to reporting by Dialog.UA cited by Digi24.

Writing on March 29, Kalashnikov described a “perfect storm” of crises affecting the country, from economic troubles to military challenges.

He wrote that “something bad is brewing” in Russia, pointing to growing instability across multiple sectors.

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Elite tensions

Kalashnikov argued that pressure is building among Russia’s economic elites, particularly in key industries.

“The sharks of the raw materials industry are horrified that the authorities have urged them to make ‘voluntary contributions’ to the ‘SVO’ while their industries are collapsing… Funds are being devoured by war…” he wrote.

He added that this strain is eroding support among influential groups, while ordinary citizens are becoming increasingly frustrated.

“The poor population is tired of war and angry because of the restrictions imposed by TG (the Telegram messaging app) and the Internet,” Kalashnikov said.

Political setbacks

The blogger also pointed to geopolitical concerns, including uncertainty around allies. He suggested that Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, seen as close to Moscow, could face electoral losses.

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On the battlefield, Kalashnikov described a lack of progress, noting stalled negotiations and limited prospects for change.

“We are on the verge of dramatic events,” he wrote, warning that further mobilization would not alter the situation.

Echoes of 1917

Kalashnikov predicted that economic decline could trigger unrest, particularly in sectors such as metallurgy and coal mining.

He warned that strikes could escalate into broader instability, potentially reshaping the Russian state.

The comparison refers to the February Revolution of 1917, when mass protests, economic hardship and military discontent led to Tsar Nicholas II’s abdication and the collapse of the Russian Empire.

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That period saw power split between a provisional government and workers’ councils, marking a turning point in Russian history.

Sources: Digi24, Dialog.UA