Putin’s troops leave wounded comrades waiting days for rescue

Being wounded on the battlefield has always carried a brutal uncertainty

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The hope that help will arrive, and the fear that it may not.

For injured soldiers, every passing moment can mean the difference between survival and death.

New reports suggest that, in some cases, that help may never come.

Disturbing accounts

Russian troops are reportedly leaving wounded soldiers without assistance for extended periods, according to Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel, cited by O2.

The information comes from the area around Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting is ongoing.

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According to the report, some injured soldiers are left on the battlefield for up to two or three days before receiving help.

Mounting losses

An alleged source within Russia’s 255th Motorized Rifle Regiment said casualty rates among the wounded are high.

“Boys are left lying down for up to three days,” the source claimed.

The report suggests that some soldiers die not from their initial injuries, but because medical assistance arrives too late or not at all.

The situation is reportedly linked to a lack of medical personnel within Russian units.

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According to the claims, available medics are unable to cope with the number of casualties, while requests for reinforcements go unanswered.

Despite this, assault operations are said to continue, leading to further losses.

Ongoing offensive

The reports come as Russia is believed to be intensifying its operations, with analysts pointing to the early stages of a spring-summer offensive.

The Institute for the Study of War has noted increased activity along parts of the front, suggesting a broader escalation in fighting.

The Atesh movement, which provided the information, is an underground group operating in Russian-occupied areas and within Russia itself.

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It is composed mainly of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars and is known for gathering intelligence and carrying out sabotage.

Sources: Obozrevatel, Atesh, Institute for the Study of War, O2.