US congressmen ghost Russia: “it is obvious they are not coming”

Trump recently remarked that “Zelenskyy is doing pretty well and holding his own.”

Maintaining diplomatic connections between rival global superpowers is always a delicate balancing act.

Even simple invitations can spark intense controversy when domestic political stakes are high.

Now, a planned high-level meeting has quietly fallen apart behind closed doors.

Silence from Washington

A scheduled visit by United States lawmakers to Moscow this month has been completely called off. It collapsed after American politicians simply left formal invitations entirely unanswered.

According to a report by The Moscow Times and United24Media, Russian officials expected the trip to mirror a rare visit by a State Duma delegation to Washington back in March.

That original exchange was the first of its kind in twelve years.

Kremlin officials hoped the reciprocal visit would take place before America celebrates its milestone 250th independence anniversary on July 4, 2026. Instead, they got nothing but radio silence.

“With only two weeks left, it is obvious they are not coming,” noted Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

Toxic political fallout

The reluctance from Washington stems from the fierce political backlash that organizers faced after the March meetings. Direct communication with Moscow has quickly become a dangerous issue ahead of upcoming American elections.

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida coordinated the initial spring meetings and immediately faced intense condemnation from rivals. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee publicly slammed her actions.

Spokesperson Madison Andrus stated that Florida voters would gladly oust her if her true calling was acting as a “Russian minion.”

Other critics went even further. Former Representative Adam Kinzinger openly denounced the participating lawmakers as “traitors.”

Election year fears

American affairs analyst Malek Dudakov explained to The Moscow Times that maintaining contact with Russia has become a political liability before the November midterms. Opponents will immediately weaponize any meetings.

“If a congressman attempts to maintain contact with Russia right now, it will be weaponized against them in the election campaign,” Dudakov warned.

In addition to skipping the trip, Russian officials noted that American lawmakers failed to fulfill a previous commitment to establish an official parliamentary friendship group.

The diplomatic freeze extends to the executive branch as well. Political scientist Alexey Chernyaev concluded that any real diplomatic warming will have to wait until the war in Ukraine finally comes to an end.

This legislative gridlock comes as President Donald Trump offered a surprisingly positive review of Kyiv’s current battle progress. Trump recently remarked that “Zelenskyy is doing pretty well and holding his own.”

Sources: The Moscow Times, Untied24Media