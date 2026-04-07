Greece unveils low-cost anti-drone system “Centauros”

Modern wars are changing fast. Drones are now used on a daily basis.

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Drones are cheap, easy to deploy, and hard to stop with traditional weapons. This has pushed many countries to look for new and more affordable ways to defend themselves. Greece is now getting attention for one such solution.

Stopping drones without missiles

Greece has developed an anti-drone system called Centauros, reports Digi24. It is designed to stop drones without using missiles. Instead, it relies on electronic warfare. The system was created by the state-owned Hellenic Aircraft Industry.

Centauros works by detecting and jamming the signals that drones use to communicate and navigate. When those signals are blocked, the drone loses control and can no longer complete its mission. This means it can be stopped without being physically destroyed.

The system can detect drones from long distances. It gives operators more time to react. Its range is between 25 and 40 kilometers. It can also deal with several drones at the same time. This creates a wide area of protection.

One of the biggest advantages is cost. The system mainly uses electricity to operate. It does not rely on expensive missiles. Each unit costs about 2 million euros. This is far cheaper than traditional air defense systems.

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Tested before

Centauros has already been used in real combat. In July 2024, the Greek frigate Psara used it in the Gulf of Aden. The ship was taking part in an EU mission. It faced several drones launched by Houthi forces. Two drones were shot down, while others were forced to retreat. Some of these actions were carried out using the system alone.

According to officials, stopping drones with missiles can cost huge amounts of money. Cheap drones can force countries to spend millions. This system offers a more balanced approach.

Interest in Centauros is growing. Countries outside Greece and Cyprus are looking at it closely. These include Armenia and several Gulf states.

The system can be used in many ways. It can be placed on ships, mounted on vehicles, or used in fixed locations.

Development is still ongoing. Drone technology keeps changing. Engineers say updates are needed every few months to keep up.

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Greece plans to invest heavily in defense innovation in the coming years. Centauros is part of that effort.