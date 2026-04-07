‘He didn’t hide it’: Ex-PM reveals what Putin said behind closed doors

Relations between Russia and the West have long been shaped by deep mistrust.

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NATO expansion remain one of the most sensitive issues in European security.

Over the years, Russian leaders have repeatedly voiced concerns about the alliance moving closer to their borders.

Comments from a former European leader now shed light on how openly those concerns were once expressed.

Past conversation

Former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller said Vladimir Putin made his position on NATO clear during a past meeting, according to remarks on Wirtualna Polska’s “Bez Doktryny” program.

“He told me this: this suits us very well, because we will be bordering a country that is in the EU, so it will make our trade much easier. However, if we see NATO approaching our borders, we will always protest and we will always oppose it,” Miller said.

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Open stance

Miller suggested that Putin did not conceal his views and likely shared them with other leaders.

” He didn’t hide the fact that for them, NATO is a danger, for them, NATO is an aggressive pact that wants to destroy Russia. And they will try to keep NATO as far from Russia’s borders as possible,” he added.

Speaking in the same interview, Miller said he believes improved relations with Russia could still be possible in the long term.

” I think not only is it possible, but it will actually happen,” he said when asked about the prospect of normalization.

Doubts remain

At the same time, Miller questioned whether Russia would ever fully adopt a Western-style political system.

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“I don’t know what normal Russia is like, because Russia has never been normal. I have no idea if Russia even wants to be like a liberal, European democracy,” he said.

Miller also defended past diplomatic engagement with Moscow by European leaders.

“For a moment, it seemed to me that Russia was heading in this direction, already under Putin. I’m not outraged by either Tusk or Sikorski for having contacts with Russians, for traveling to Moscow. What were they supposed to do?” he said.

Sources: Wirtualna Polska (“Bez Doktryny” program)