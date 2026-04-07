Wounded man who hid from Russians for years walks 37 miles to freedom

Civilians often live under constant threat, cut off from family and forced to navigate dangerous conditions.

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For some, survival depends on staying hidden and waiting for a chance to escape.

In one case, that opportunity came through a carefully coordinated mission.

Years in hiding

According to the Ukrainian Naval Forces, a relative of a Marine Corps serviceman was successfully evacuated from Russian-occupied territory in a complex operation.

The man had reportedly been forced into hiding after a confrontation in which he shot one Russian soldier dead and injured another while defending his property.

He was wounded, detained, and taken to a hospital before managing to escape.

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Long escape

After fleeing the medical facility, the man walked around 60 kilometers (37 miles) despite his injury.

He then spent years evading occupying forces before eventually re-establishing contact with his family.

Once contact was made, plans for extraction were set in motion.

Operation launched

The mission was carried out by the Naval Forces’ special reconnaissance unit known as “Angels,” with support from a marine brigade, border guards, and an unmanned systems regiment.

He was given detailed instructions on how to move through the area and avoid detection.

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Due to heavy fighting and the risk of exposure, he traveled around 10 kilometers by bicycle to reach a designated meeting point.

Drone cover

Throughout the journey, Ukrainian reconnaissance drones monitored his movement, while FPV drones provided protection.

Russian checkpoints along the route were reportedly targeted to create a safer passage.

After linking up with an escort group, the man continued along field roads, with parts of the route completed on foot to avoid detection.

Safe return

The operation ended with the man safely reaching Ukrainian-controlled territory, where he has since been reunited with his family.

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Ukrainian Naval Forces said the success was due to both the civilian’s determination and the coordination of multiple military units.

The “Angels” unit has reportedly rescued more than 100 military personnel and civilians over the past four years.

Sources: Ukrainian Naval Forces press service, Ukrainska Pravda.