Iran conflict pushes back Ukraine peace talks, Zelensky says

Global tensions are reshaping the diplomatic timetable around the war in Ukraine. Kyiv says shifting security priorities abroad are forcing negotiators to delay the next round of talks.

Early March talks meant to bring Ukraine, the United States and Russia back to the table have been pushed back as Washington’s attention shifts to the escalating conflict involving Iran. For now, the talks are simply waiting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv remains in regular contact with Washington, but the next trilateral meeting cannot be scheduled until the wider security picture stabilises.

Diplomacy on pause

In an evening address on 4 March, Zelensky said he had spoken with Rustem Umierov, whom he described as heading Ukraine’s negotiating work in the trilateral format, according to Ukrainska Pravda. Zelensky said Ukraine and the United States are in touch “practically on a daily basis,” but that the Iran-related crisis has complicated preparations.

“For now, because of the situation with Iran, the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting haven’t come yet.”

He said Ukraine is ready to return to the format once conditions allow and the broader political context becomes clearer, writes Ukrainska Pravda, noting that the time and location of the next round remain undecided.

Mediation and limits

The Independent reported on 5 March that Zelensky said a meeting window had been discussed between 5 and 9 March, but that Kyiv asked the United States to postpone it as the Middle East conflict intensified.

Zelensky did not offer a new date, saying the “broader political context” must stabilise before talks resume.

Previous attempts at U.S.-backed diplomacy have repeatedly failed to secure a lasting ceasefire, even as Washington has continued to portray itself as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

The latest delay highlights how external crises can slow an already uncertain negotiating track.

Ripples beyond Ukraine

The Independent also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of a “terrorist attack” on a Russian LNG tanker that exploded and sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Libya and Malta.

The publication said Libyan authorities confirmed the sinking and the vessel’s cargo volume of about 61,000 tonnes of LNG. Ukrainian officials did not immediately respond to Moscow’s claim, according to British online outlet.

Zelensky, in his 4 March address, also pointed to ongoing work aimed at arranging further prisoner exchanges, thanking intelligence services and government agencies involved.

