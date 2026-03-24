Is Russia’s war about more than land? Analyst says Putin’s goals go further

The war in Ukraine has been framed as a battle over territory.

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But some analysts believe the conflict runs far deeper than borders or political control.

Now, new comments suggest the stakes may be far more profound.

A deeper goal

Ukrainian journalist and political analyst Vitaly Portnikov has warned that Russia’s objectives may extend beyond territorial gains,.

According to him cited by LA.lv, the Kremlin could be pursuing a far more radical outcome.

He suggested the war may be aimed at undermining not just the Ukrainian state, but the nation itself.

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Existential threat

“In reality, the country faces much deeper challenges than just political or military issues. It is about the very existence of the country and the people,” Portnikov said in an interview on the MokRec YouTube channel, according to foreign media reports.

He argued that many Ukrainians may not fully grasp how fundamental the threat is.

Uncertain future

“We cannot even answer with certainty the question of whether the Ukrainian state will remain on the world political map. And there is another question; whether the Ukrainian people will continue to exist at all,” he said.

Portnikov’s comments frame the war as an existential struggle rather than a conventional conflict.

Long war ahead

He also recalled a discussion with a Western politician shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

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“After a few days, I got a very clear answer: this war will be long, because it is Putin’s existential issue about Ukraine. However, the West will be with you until the end of the war,” he said.

Sources: LA.LV, MokRec (YouTube), LETA