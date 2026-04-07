Kremlin says contact with US continues behind the scenes

Relations between the United States and Russia have shifted repeatedly.

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President Donald Trump has claimed he could end the war in Ukraine quickly, while multiple rounds of negotiations have stalled without a breakthrough.

At the same time, the ongoing war with Iran where Moscow has signaled support for Tehran has added a new layer of complexity to already fragile relations.

Talks on hold

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are currently suspended.

“The Americans have many other matters to deal with, for understandable reasons. Because of this, it is currently difficult to convene in a trilateral format,” he told journalists, according to Interfax cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

Despite the pause in formal talks, Peskov said communication channels between Moscow and Washington remain active.

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“We also continue to exchange information with the Americans through the channels available to us,” he added.

He also noted that Ukraine continues its own dialogue with the United States.

Visit uncertain

Peskov said the Kremlin has no confirmed information about a potential visit to Kyiv by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner.

“We have no reliable information that it [the visit] is being planned,” he said.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov said a US delegation is expected to travel to Kyiv after Orthodox Easter.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also invited American representatives to visit Ukraine as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Sources: Interfax, Ukrainska Pravda