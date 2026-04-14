Mass resignations hit Russian Gulag museum in Kremlin protest

The Gulag was a vast network of Soviet labor camps that held millions under brutal conditions.

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Today, its history remains both a reminder of the past and a point of contention in Russia.

Mass resignations

Most employees at Moscow’s Gulag History Museum have resigned or are preparing to leave their positions, according to Meduza cited by Onet.

Only administrative and technical staff are said to remain, following a decision by authorities to restructure the institution.

The move comes after plans to repurpose the museum into a new state-backed project.

Exhibits removed

All items from the previous exhibition have already been taken out of the building, Meduza reports.

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Parts of the collection are now being packed for transport, although their future location has not been disclosed.

The removal marks a clear break from the museum’s earlier focus on documenting Soviet-era repression.

New direction

Earlier this year, Moscow officials announced the museum would be renamed the Memorial Museum of the Victims of the Soviet Genocide.

According to Meduza, Deputy Culture Department head Nadezhda Prepodobna said the обновленная concept would draw comparisons between historical events and current developments on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The rebranding reflects a broader shift in how state institutions frame historical narratives.

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Delayed opening

The revamped museum was initially expected to open on April 19, a date linked to remembrance of alleged genocide victims.

However, the launch has reportedly been postponed to June 22, marking the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union during World War II.

The delay adds to uncertainty surrounding the institution’s future direction and public reception.

Sources: Meduza, Onet.pl