Mocking reaches new heights after latest friendly fire disaster: “Putin continues to eliminate Russians”

Some accused the military of extreme negligence.

A sunny day at the coast is supposed to be a peaceful escape from the daily grind. But when a military conflict drags on just across the border, that sense of safety can vanish in an instant.

Tragedy on the sand

The nightmare unfolded in Arkhipo-Osipovka, a popular resort town on the Black Sea coast. Videos shared online captured a drone flying toward the shore.

Moments later, a massive explosion tore through a crowd of disoriented beachgoers in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai region.

Russian officials confirmed the devastating toll according to Onet. Four people died in the blast, including a young child, while another ten suffered injuries.

The authorities kept official details brief. They released a short statement claiming “the attack was aimed at civilian infrastructure.”

Who fired the shot

But alternative accounts quickly surfaced to challenge the official narrative. The Ukrainian channel Supernova Plus offered a very different version of events, according to Przegląd Sportowy Onet.

The channel suggested a Russian mobile fire group actually shot down the drone themselves. Local Russian social media groups echoed this theory.

Witnesses reported that the aircraft flew over the packed beach twice before the explosion. Adding to the panic, locals claimed that no warning sirens sounded before the strike.

This version of the story caught the attention of a prominent Ukrainian figure. Former tennis star Oleksandr Dolgopolov took to social media to blast the Russian government.

A stinging rebuke

Dolgopolov did not hold back in his assessment of the disaster. “Putin continues to eliminate Russians,” the former athlete wrote online.

He accused the military of extreme negligence.

He added, “This time they decided to shoot down a drone right above a full beach. People will surely understand this, because Russia really needs Konstantinovka”

From courts to combat

The 37-year-old is highly qualified to comment on aerial warfare. When the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, he abandoned his normal life to join the army.

He currently serves as a military drone operator on the front lines. Before the war, he was one of the best tennis players on the planet.

Dolgopolov once reached number 13 in the global ATP rankings. He won three major tournaments and fought his way to the quarterfinals of the 2011 Australian Open.

Sources: Przegląd Sportowy Onet, X