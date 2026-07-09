Putin ally turns its back on desperate Russians with strict new border rule

Local border towns simply could not cope with the massive influx

Chaos can flare quickly when a neighbouring nation experiences a severe economic shock.

Supply problems easily spill across borders, forcing local authorities to take drastic action.

And for one Central Asian state, a sudden rush at the petrol pumps has triggered an emergency border lockdown.

Capping the rush

Kazakhstan has officially clamped down on cross-border traffic. The new emergency rule restricts all incoming foreign commercial and passenger vehicles to just a single entry per day.

This sudden policy shift aims to choke off a booming black market of illegal fuel smuggling along the shared border.

According to a report by The Moscow Times cited by United24media, Deputy Energy Minister Kaiyrhan Tutkyspbaev announced these emergency measures.

Local border towns simply could not cope with the massive influx of foreign drivers. It was a crisis. Thousands of desperate motorists have been fleeing a severe domestic fuel shortage inside Russia.

Drivers from Russian border regions like Omsk and Novosibirsk have been flooding into Kazakh territories. The scale is historic. This mass migration has caused kilometre-long queues to form at local filling stations as visitors scramble to buy cheap petrol.

Cheap pump prices

The financial motivation behind this sudden cross-border rush is incredibly clear. Motorists in Kazakhstan pay between 300 and 350 tenge per litre of regular petrol, which translates to roughly 50 Russian rubles.

United24 Media reported that average prices inside Russia have climbed to nearly 75 rubles per litre, with some hard-hit stations seeing spikes well past 100 rubles. That massive price difference has turned regular fuel into a highly profitable contraband item.

Customs officials recently stopped 61 separate smuggling attempts within a single 48-hour window. Enterprising drivers had stuffed hidden canisters and illegally modified, oversized fuel tanks with more than 3 tons of Kazakh fuel.

Refining the damage

This sudden crisis stems directly from a relentless aerial campaign targeting Russia’s domestic oil infrastructure. Frequent drone strikes have systematically disabled the country’s refining capacity in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A recent long-range strike successfully disabled the massive Omsk refinery.

This critical facility is capable of processing 22 million tons of oil annually. With that operation completed, every single one of Russia’s ten largest oil refineries has now been damaged by strikes this year.

Major plants from Moscow to Volgograd have been forced to slash production or completely halt operations. Just days earlier, another major drone strike targeted the massive Slavneft-YANOS facility in Yaroslavl, sending shockwaves through the Russian energy sector.

Sources: The Moscow Times, United24 Media