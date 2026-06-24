‘One betrayal after another’: Senator slams Pete Hegseth after Pentagon lie exposed

Senator Warren did not hold back her criticism.

Military deployments require adaptation to emerging threats.

When leaders fail to properly evaluate dangers, the consequences are often catastrophic.

Facing the backlash

Lawmakers are now pointing fingers directly at the Department of Defense. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Mark Kelly, and Kirsten Gillibrand sent a harsh letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The politicians are demanding answers after a drone strike killed six American service members in Kuwait. The incident occurred during the opening hours of the conflict with Iran.

“We are concerned that this is part of a larger pattern in which this administration has failed to protect Americans in the region from Iranian retaliation,” the letter stated, according to Daily Beast.

Demanding accountability

Senator Warren did not hold back her criticism. Speaking to ABC News, Warren insisted that Hegseth “must be held accountable” for the tragedy.

She added that “Hegseth’s leadership has been one betrayal after another.” The letter argued there were insufficient “plans to prevent possible harm from foreseeable attacks,” including acts “like retaliation with drone strikes.”

“Accounts from survivors and other officials with knowledge of the situation make clear that the risks to service members in the region were known,” the politicians wrote.

They noted, “[b]ut leadership at DoD failed to take steps to prevent harm that could come from Iran’s retaliation,” according to the publication.

Disputing the narrative

Hegseth previously defended his preparations following the fatal attack. “We have pushed every counter system possible forward sparing no expense or capability… This does not mean we can stop everything, but we ensured… the maximum possible defense,” he told reporters.

However, injured troops are actively contradicting the official Pentagon story. One wounded soldier recently spoke to CBS News about the devastating ordeal.

“Painting a picture that ‘one squeaked through’ is a falsehood,” the troop said. “I want people to know the unit… was unprepared to provide any defense for itself. It was not a fortified position.”

A chaotic scene

The survivor described the horrifying moments immediately following the blast. “And it’s something like what you see in the movies. Your ears are ringing. Everything’s fuzzy. Your vision is blurry. You’re dizzy. There’s dust and smoke everywhere,” the soldier told CBS News.

When asked about the specific aerial defense systems at the base, the soldier offered a grim assessment.

“I mean, I would put it in the none category. From a drone defense capability… none,” they said.

Sources: DailyBeast, ABC News, CBS News