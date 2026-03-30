“Your time is up”: Putin’s propagandist threatens UK Navy

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ties between Moscow and London have steadily worsened.

Others are reading now

Britain’s support for Kyiv and sanctions against the Kremlin have fueled an increasingly hostile relationship.

Now, tensions are rising once again.

Naval warning

Russian state media figures have issued stark warnings against the United Kingdom, threatening to attack Royal Navy vessels.

According to reporting by the Daily Express, Kremlin-aligned broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov said Britain’s actions at sea could provoke military retaliation.

“We must warn them that we will destroy them by all possible means,” he said, suggesting aircraft and missiles could be used.

Also read

Shadow fleet dispute

The warning follows Britain’s decision to intercept and detain vessels linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” used to transport oil and bypass sanctions.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed measures allowing forces to stop and board such ships, particularly in key waterways.

Moscow has condemned the move as “piracy,” escalating the dispute.

Escalating rhetoric

Solovyov also mocked Britain’s naval strength, questioning how many ships it could deploy in response.

“I wonder, after we sink the first two British ships, how many will they have left?” he said.

Also read

He added: “So, Britain doesn’t rule the seas… Relax, your time is up.”

Wider conflict

The rhetoric comes as Ukraine continues strikes on Russian infrastructure, including oil facilities and military sites.

Recent attacks have hit ports, industrial plants and strategic locations, disrupting key parts of Russia’s war economy.

Analysts say such developments are increasing pressure on Moscow while also raising the risk of broader confrontation.

Sources: Daily Express