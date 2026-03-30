Putin’s censorship backfires as pro-war channels lose audience

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Disruptions to internet services can quickly ripple through every aspect of society.

In Russia, growing restrictions on digital access are beginning to affect everyday life.

Audience collapse

Pro-government “Z-channels” in Russia have lost more than 40% of their audience, according to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), as reported by Ukrinform.

The decline comes amid increasing restrictions and blockings across Russia’s information space.

In some cases, pro-Kremlin outlets have reportedly seen their viewership drop by more than half.

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Backfiring measures

According to Ukrinform the CCD said attempts by Russian authorities to “cleanse” the information environment have had unintended effects.

“Attempts by the Russian authorities to ‘cleanse’ the information space through blockings have backfired on the most Kremlin-loyal category of propagandists – pro-government Z-channels,” the agency said.

Analysts suggest the system is now impacting even those it was meant to support.

Control overreach

According to the CCD, the situation reflects broader issues with censorship policies in Russia.

“Initially, the blockings were intended to suppress dissent, but now the system can no longer distinguish between ‘its own’ and ‘others’ and is sweeping everyone indiscriminately. It seems that logic is secondary here, the main goal is maximum control, and in building it, the Russian authorities do not spare even their own propaganda ecosystem.”

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Narrowing space

Officials say a wider trend is emerging, with Russia’s information environment becoming increasingly restricted.

Reports point to ongoing mobile internet disruptions and the introduction of “whitelists” limiting which websites users can access.

According to the CCD, reducing the number of platforms and services available makes it easier for authorities to control the flow of information.

Sources: Ukrinform, Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD)