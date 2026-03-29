Pro-Ukrainian groups sabotage military defences deep inside Putin’s territory

Wars always have relied on fighters operating behind enemy lines.

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From the French Resistance in World War II to other partisan movements, such groups have carried out sabotage to weaken stronger forces.

Often seen as freedom fighters by some and saboteurs by others, their role has remained a constant in modern conflict.

Now, similar tactics appear to be unfolding once again.

Sabotage operation

The pro-Ukrainian Atesh movement has claimed responsibility for disabling electronic warfare equipment in Russia’s Novgorod region.

In a statement on social media cited by Kyiv Independent, the group said its members set fire to three cellular towers equipped with electronic warfare systems on March 17.

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The incidents reportedly took place in the areas of Okhvat, Demyansk and Valdai.

According to the group, the attack reduced Russia’s ability to interfere with drones in the area.

Atesh claimed this allowed Ukrainian drones to pass through and strike a military-linked facility.

The Kyiv Independent noted it could not independently verify these claims.

Strike on facility

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the same day, a strike hit the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa.

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The facility is used to service and upgrade military transport aircraft, including Il-76 and L-410 models.

It also has its own runway, enabling it to receive large aircraft directly.

The partisan group said the damage could take months to repair, though this has not been independently confirmed.

Atesh has previously claimed responsibility for sabotage operations targeting railways, factories and other military infrastructure.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s General Staff