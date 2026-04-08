Russia has long relied on state-backed media to shape narratives both at home and abroad.

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From television broadcasts to online commentary, pro-Kremlin voices often play a central role in framing events linked to the war.

That rhetoric has grown increasingly sharp, with some figures using provocative language that reflects rising tensions around the conflict.

Calls for retaliation

Several Russian commentators and pro-Kremlin figures have suggested striking Westminster Bridge in London, according to reporting by the Daily Mirror.

The comments come after reports that British-made Malloy T-150 drones were used by Ukrainian forces to destroy a bridge in Russian-held territory.

Among those speaking out was commentator Vladimir Kornilov, who criticised what he described as British involvement in attacks linked to the war.

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He said: “It’s high time we started bragging: ‘Russian missiles destroyed the key Westminster Bridge’. Of course, the Houthis or the Iranians will be the ones doing the hitting!”

Strike that sparked anger

Footage previously showed an explosion targeting a bridge over the Konka River, a tributary of the Dnipro.

While the strike took place earlier, new details have highlighted the role of heavy-lift drones in the operation.

According to reports, Ukraine’s 426th Unmanned Systems Regiment carried out multiple missions over several weeks, delivering large explosive payloads while avoiding detection.

“Bridges are relatively easy to destroy from underneath,” said Ukrainian Col. Oleksii Bulakhov, the regiment’s commander. “But they are engineered in a way that makes them extremely robust from the outside.”

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Propaganda response grows

Russian state-aligned outlets have amplified the reaction, framing the operation as direct Western involvement in the conflict.

One outlet questioned whether retaliatory strikes should target what it called “decision-making centres,” reflecting a broader escalation in rhetoric.

Kornilov also accused Britain of openly celebrating its role, despite the strike taking place on territory internationally recognised as Ukrainian.

Sources: Daily Mirror, reported statements from Russian media