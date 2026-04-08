Life on the front line is often defined by long hours in freezing trenches.

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Soldiers look for simple ways to pass the time.

Conversations, routines, and small distractions can become essential in such conditions.

But a newly surfaced exchange suggests that not all coping mechanisms inside Russia’s ranks follow that pattern.

Complaints from the front

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported that it intercepted a call between Russian servicemen discussing conditions within their ranks.

In the recording cited by O2, one soldier describes nearby fighters from Dagestan in critical terms, alleging poor discipline and lack of engagement.

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“There are Dagestanis about 500 meters from our position. They’re constantly drunk, they don’t work. In my opinion, they just sit around and do nothing,” the soldier says in the intercepted exchange.

Ethnic tensions rise

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the remarks reflect broader internal divisions tied to the diverse ethnic composition of Russian forces.

Officials say such tensions may be contributing to operational challenges, particularly if distrust builds between units.

The situation is described as especially sensitive, with concerns that disagreements could escalate beyond isolated incidents.

Fears of unrest

Military leadership is reportedly worried about the risk of insubordination or complaints being escalated to regional authorities.

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Such actions could undermine commanders and weaken their authority over troops in active zones.

There are also concerns that unrest could spread across units, further complicating coordination on the battlefield.

The report states that commanders are responding with stricter control measures, including threats directed at soldiers reluctant to carry out orders.

According to Ukrainian officials, those refusing to participate in assaults may face severe consequences.

Sources: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, O2