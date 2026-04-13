Putin ramps up security as seven new towers appear overnight

What was once distant from the frontline is no longer out of reach.

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Ukraine’s growing drone range is pushing the war deeper into Russian territory, putting previously safe locations under new pressure.

That shift appears to be driving tighter security around President Vladimir Putin.

Sudden construction

Seven new towers equipped with air defense systems have been installed around Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai, according to reports by Radio Svoboda cited by LA.lv.

The structures were built simultaneously, with construction beginning on March 17.

They are believed to house Pantsir-S1 systems, designed to intercept aerial threats at close range.

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Expanding shield

The Valdai residence is now reportedly protected by a total of 27 air defense units.

According to journalists, these systems are arranged in two defensive rings, forming layered protection around the site.

The scale of the setup highlights growing concerns over potential attacks.

Growing threat

The increase of security is thought to be linked to Ukraine’s increasing long-range strike capabilities.

Although the residence lies roughly 650 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Kyiv is believed to possess weapons capable of reaching that distance.

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This has raised concerns about previously secure locations becoming vulnerable.

Investigative reports have previously suggested that the Valdai residence is frequently used by Putin and close associates.

Sources: Radio Svoboda, LA.lv