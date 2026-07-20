The president announced that he declassified intelligence files on foreign threats.

Elections always spark high drama, especially when global superpowers get dragged into the debate.

National leaders love to talk about securing the ballot box, but accusations of meddling rarely go down without a fight.

When political pressure builds at home, foreign capitals quickly find themselves in the firing line.

Shaking up the board

Donald Trump took center stage at the White House for a twenty-five minute address about voting security. He pressed hard for stricter election laws while pointing fingers at foreign rivals.

According to his speech, nations like Russia, China, and Iran possess the power to compromise American voting systems.

To back up his claims, the president announced that he declassified intelligence files on foreign threats. The move came as critics accused him of trying to create confusion before the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Those midterm contests look tough for the Republicans. Ongoing conflicts abroad and economic troubles at home continue to weigh heavily on voter approval numbers.

Yet the response from foreign capitals was swift and brutal. Moscow did not waste any time in brushing off the White House claims.

Moscow pushes back

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov flatly rejected the findings during a press briefing on Friday. He insisted that the claims were based on unverified information from intelligence agencies.

Peskov stood firm when addressing reporters about the allegations. “Russia has never interfered in the domestic affairs of other countries,” Peskov said according to Moscow Times.

He then issued a clear warning back to Washington. “And we expect that no one will attempt to interfere in ours,” Peskov added.

The Russian official also pointed out that previous American investigations into electoral interference cleared Moscow of any wrongdoing.

Furious replies everywhere

Moscow was not the only government to react strongly to the White House address. Officials in Beijing were equally quick to slam claims that China had obtained personal data on roughly 220 million American voters.

Chinese representatives dismissed the allegation completely. They labeled the White House statement as “totally fabricated and a malicious smear.”

With midterm elections drawing near, the war of words shows no sign of cooling down. Foreign leaders remain resolute in rejecting every accusation coming out of Washington.

Sources: Moscow Times