Putin’s nightmare could come true: “It’s only a matter of time before the Chinese take it back”

Chinese companies already control a large portion of the trade and natural resources across the Russian Far East.

Global power often shifts in unexpected ways when leaders start a war. A quick invasion can easily backfire.

Suddenly, the attacking nation finds itself answering to a completely different master.

That is exactly the reality facing one major global player today.

Fading military power

President Vladimir Putin wanted to restore the old glory of the Russian Empire. Instead, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has completely exposed the limits of his military strength.

A prominent British-Polish historian recently broke down this massive geopolitical shift. Norman Davies appeared on the TVP World television program “On the Record” to explain how Moscow is rapidly losing its global grip.

The expert noted that the current situation looks nothing like the unstoppable Red Army of the 1940s.

“Putin’s attempt to restore the Soviet Union, or at least the Russian Empire in a new form, is a major failure. We are witnessing a clear demonstration of Russia’s weakness,” Davies told the network, according to a report by Ziare.com.

Serving a new master

This military failure comes with a huge hidden cost. Moscow now finds itself relying heavily on Beijing just to keep its economy afloat.

Chinese companies already control a large portion of the trade and natural resources across the Russian Far East.

Davies believes this economic takeover will eventually turn into a physical one. He told the broadcaster that “Russia is now China’s vassal” due to this extreme dependence.

The historian even predicted that Moscow will eventually lose control of Vladivostok, a major port city built on land that the Qing dynasty handed over to the Russian Empire back in the 19th century.

“It’s only a matter of time before the Chinese take it back,” Davies warned.

Old wounds reopen

The television interview also touched on growing diplomatic stress between Poland and Ukraine. The two allies are arguing over the tragic massacres in Volhynia during World War II.

Polish officials blame the Ukrainian Insurgent Army for killing civilians decades ago. Davies agreed that Poland has valid historical grievances regarding these events.

“The Poles are absolutely right about Volhynia,” the historian said during the broadcast. Still, he strongly suggested that Warsaw needs to drop the issue while Ukraine fights a modern war for survival.

“But this is by no means the right time to be beating the drum on historical disputes,” Davies explained.

Searching for balance

Religious leaders in both countries have recently asked their politicians to stop living in the past. They want officials to focus on strategic teamwork instead of historical anger.

Davies echoed this call for patience and basic goodwill between the two neighbours.

He stated that real healing takes time and education. The expert concluded that “this process cannot be achieved during armed conflict.”

Sources: Ziare.com, TVP World