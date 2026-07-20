Video reveals Ukraine’s wild new tactic of airlifting rolling anti-tank mines

That’s next level infiltration tactics.

Fighting forces are always looking for ways to keep their equipment and personnel safe while striking the enemy. A new tactic does exactly that by combining two different kinds of automated technology.

According to the Russian military Telegram channel Arkhangel Spetsnaza, Ukrainian forces have started using large bomber drones to fly small ground robots directly toward enemy lines.

A video posted by the channel shows a large hexacopter carrying a compact ground vehicle suspended from a cable.

The goal is simple. By carrying the robot through the air, the drone can easily bypass rough terrain that would usually stop it. It also allows the expensive drone to drop its cargo and retreat before getting too close to danger.

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Mines on wheels

Once the flying drone releases its payload, the ground vehicle takes over. The Russian channel reported that the drone delivered an ARK-1 robotic platform loaded with heavy anti-tank mines. The small vehicle was intended to drive the rest of the way on its own.

This four-wheel-drive platform was developed under a Ukrainian defense technology initiative called Brave1. The public first learned about it last year, when former Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared details about the project.

It is a speedy little machine. The vehicle can travel at speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour while generating very little noise. It can carry food, medicine, or ammunition, but it can also become a rolling bomb.

Joining forces

No one knows exactly where or when this operation took place. While Ukrainian military officials have remained completely silent about the footage, the clip highlights a significant shift in how the country is fighting.

Military planners are becoming increasingly creative. Just weeks ago, Ukraine used a sea drone to launch a ground robot behind enemy lines. By constantly combining air, sea, and land systems, the country is quickly rewriting the rules of modern warfare.