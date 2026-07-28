Putin’s people forced to cook on campfires as crippling blackouts hit

Setting up outdoor stoves for an entire urban population is a massive task.

Modern city living relies heavily on the simple flick of a switch to keep everything running smoothly.

When that reliable energy grid fails, basic survival suddenly becomes a community effort.

One famous coastal town has just resorted to extreme measures to keep its residents fed.

Cooking in the courtyard

Local officials in Yalta have started building outdoor food preparation areas right in the middle of residential neighbourhoods. The Russian-installed administration is setting up these communal kitchens in the courtyards of high-rise apartment blocks.

The move targets buildings that rely entirely on electricity. Without a gas supply, residents living in these towering complexes have absolutely no way to cook.

According to the news outlet Meduza, the local government announced the emergency deployment to help families cope. The reality on the ground remains incredibly difficult.

A massive challenge

Setting up outdoor stoves for an entire urban population is a massive task. City workers are scrambling to build enough stations to meet the sudden demand.

Sergey Olefirenko serves as the First Deputy Head of the Yalta Administration. He openly admitted the sheer scale of the problem.

“It’s impossible to reach more than 1,500 homes in a day, but work has begun,” Olefirenko said, as reported by Meduza.

To speed up relief efforts, the government is looking for private help. Olefirenko noted that officials are negotiating with local businessmen to cook meals for residents at cost.

The wider crisis

These rolling blackouts are not just an isolated technical glitch. For several weeks now, the entire Crimean peninsula has been gripped by a severe energy, fuel, and logistics crisis.

The widespread shortages stem directly from the ongoing conflict. According to Meduza, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a military campaign designed to isolate the peninsula entirely.

That strategic pressure is steadily cutting off essential supplies. Local cities are now struggling just to provide basic daily services.

Setting a precedent

Yalta is normally known as a popular tourist destination. The coastal town is famous for its mild climate and historic seaside resorts. Today, it holds a much more grim distinction.

The news outlet Meduza reported that Yalta has become the first city in Crimea to officially deploy outdoor kitchens. The ongoing power failures simply forced their hand.

For now, hungry residents must head downstairs just to boil water. The courtyard campfires serve as a stark reminder of how quickly modern comforts can vanish.

Sources: Meduza