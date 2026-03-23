Putin’s soldiers drugged on frontline: “They don’t feel pain or fear”

The use of substances to enhance fighters on the battlefield is not new.

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From Viking warriors said to have gone into battle in a trance-like “berserker” state, history has long linked combat with attempts to suppress fear and pain.

Now, similar claims are emerging once again in a modern war zone.

Battlefield claims

Russian soldiers are allegedly being given substances before combat that reduce fear and pain, according to reports cited by the Daily Express.

Accounts from captured fighters suggest troops were administered drugs prior to deployment, allowing them to continue fighting even after being wounded.

Ukrainian forces say the behaviour of some advancing soldiers has appeared unusual under fire.

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‘Like a machine’

Ukrainian platoon leader Tetiana Chornovol described the troops as acting in a near mechanical way.

She said: “The Russian soldiers don’t feel cold… don’t feel fear… don’t feel pain. They act like a machine.”

According to her account, soldiers continued advancing despite explosions and injuries that would normally halt movement.

Under heavy fire

Chornovol said her unit once needed around 15 drones to stop just two advancing soldiers believed to be under the influence.

She recalled that one continued moving forward even after a grenade detonated nearby.

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In another case, a group reportedly advanced more than a mile under sustained fire, only being stopped by sniper shots.

High casualty push

She added that many of these soldiers do not survive long once engaged.

“Most of them don’t live until morning. But they keep advancing anyway.”

The claims suggest a tactic focused on relentless forward movement despite heavy losses.

Unclear substances

The exact substances allegedly used remain unknown.

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Captured soldiers reportedly could not identify what they had been given.

Previous reports have pointed to possible stimulant-type drugs, though this has not been independently verified.

Sources: Daily Express