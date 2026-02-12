Putin’s Wagner group allegedly runs secret base in EU state

Civic activists say they have uncovered what they believe to be a covert site connected to Russia’s Wagner Group in a remote mountainous area.

Authorities have been alerted, but questions are already being raised about the official response.

Alleged discovery

According to TVP World, members of the anti-corruption group “Bulgaria United with One Goal” (BOEC) reported finding a heavily guarded compound near the village of Kladnitsa in western Bulgaria.

The organisation, which says it works to expose organised crime and institutional corruption, said the site appeared to be under strict control, with limited access and patrol dogs.

Video released by the group shows individuals wearing uniforms bearing Wagner insignia, as well as a Russian flag and what appears to be the group’s emblem displayed on a building.

Report to authorities

BOEC leader Georgi Georgiev said the activists believed the property could be used for what he described as “terrorist activity.”

The group filed a formal complaint with Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry, warning of armed individuals and symbols associated with a foreign paramilitary organisation.

Georgiev questioned whether authorities would act decisively, citing concerns about possible links between individuals at the site and current or former members of the security services.

Limited official response

As of publication, officials had not publicly confirmed the existence of a Wagner base at the location.

The activists criticised what they described as a lack of immediate action and drew comparisons to the so-called Petrohan case, a separate investigation that has drawn national attention.

Earlier this month, six people linked to an environmental NGO were found dead in two separate incidents in western Bulgaria.

Prosecutors said one of the main working theories in that case is murder-suicide and suicide.

Authorities have described the deaths as unprecedented and said investigations remain ongoing.

About Wagner

The Wagner Group was founded in 2014 by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and has operated as a Kremlin-aligned paramilitary force in conflicts including Ukraine, Syria and several African countries.

The group drew global attention in 2023 after Prigozhin launched a short-lived rebellion against Russia’s military leadership.

He later withdrew his forces following negotiations.

Prigozhin died weeks later in a plane crash in Russia. Since then, Wagner’s operations have increasingly been integrated into Russian state structures, particularly in Africa.

Sources: TVP World, Novinite, Digi24.