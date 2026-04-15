“Radioactive particles know no borders”: Experts warn of Chernobyl disaster

Decades after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, concerns are once again mounting over safety at Chernobyl.

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Damage to protective structures has sparked warnings about potential environmental risks.

Experts say the situation, already fragile, could worsen under continued military pressure.

Growing concerns

According to a report by Greenpeace cited by Digi24, the protective system covering reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant may no longer function as intended.

The reactor, which exploded in 1986, is sealed beneath layers of protection, including an original sarcophagus and a newer steel containment structure installed in 2016.

However, that outer shield was damaged in 2025 after being struck by a Russian drone, Ukrainian authorities have said.

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Risk of collapse

Despite ongoing repairs, Greenpeace warns that the system has not been fully restored.

“This increases the risk of radioactive leaks into the environment, especially in the event of a collapse” of the internal structure, the organization said.

The group cautions that an uncontrolled failure of the inner shell could release hazardous materials.

“It would be catastrophic”

Greenpeace nuclear specialist Shaun Burnie described the potential consequences in stark terms.

“It would be catastrophic, as inside the sarcophagus are 4 tons of highly radioactive dust, fuel pellets and enormous amounts of radioactive particles,” he said.

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“Because the new protective shield cannot be repaired at this time and cannot function as intended, there is a risk of radioactive leaks,” Burnie added.

Delayed repairs

Experts say stabilizing the structure would require dismantling unstable elements within the damaged shell.

But such work has been slowed by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Russian missiles are still being launched over Chernobyl,” Burnie warned.

He added: “40 years after (the Chernobyl disaster), Russia continues to wage a real nuclear war against the peoples of Ukraine and Europe.”

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Ongoing danger

Plant director Serghi Tarakanov also highlighted the risks, calling the situation extremely “dangerous.”

“If a missile falls, not just inside the protective structure, but even 200 meters away, it will cause an external impact similar to that of an earthquake,” he said.

“And what the 1986 accident showed us, (…) is that radioactive particles know no borders,” he added.

Costly recovery

Efforts to restore the damaged containment system are expected to be expensive.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the cost could reach “approximately 500 million euros.”

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With repairs delayed and risks rising, the situation at Chernobyl remains a growing concern for both Ukraine and the wider region.

Sources: Digi24, Greenpeace