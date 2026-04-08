Russia caught paying influencers to spread anti-Ukraine lies

An information battle is unfolding far beyond the front lines of Ukraine.

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Officials say the fight for influence is now playing out across social media platforms in multiple regions.

New claims suggest efforts are being made to shape narratives and sway international opinion through indirect channels.

Paid messaging push

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications, known as SPRAVDI, says administrators of Arabic-language Telegram channels are being offered money to publish anti-Ukrainian content, according to United24 Media cited by WP.

The material is reportedly prepared in advance and designed to appear as independent or locally produced content.

According to SPRAVDI, intermediaries distribute the videos in a format that allows them to be presented as original reporting rather than coordinated messaging.

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Disguised influence

Ukrainian officials say one alleged contact involved an account operating under the name “Tsukerok,” with a person posing as Ksenia.

“The scheme is simple: the Kremlin prepares fake content and then pays for its publication on Arab channels to make it look like the natural voice of local audiences,” SPRAVDI wrote.

The videos are said to accuse Ukraine of failing to meet commitments with Arab countries, including those impacted by Iranian Shahed drone attacks.

Wider strategy

Authorities in Kyiv believe the effort is part of a broader campaign to weaken Ukraine’s standing internationally and erode trust among foreign partners.

SPRAVDI suggests the move may also be a response to Ukraine’s growing diplomatic engagement in Gulf states.

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Rather than countering Kyiv’s messaging directly, the approach appears aimed at discrediting Ukraine in key regions.

Expanding tactics

At the same time, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation says Russia is strengthening its domestic propaganda infrastructure.

This includes involving young people in media-related training programs tied to military-patriotic organizations, with support from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Officials claim participants are encouraged to create and spread content, effectively feeding into state-backed narratives.

AI and influence

European External Action Service data cited by Ukrainian sources indicates a sharp rise in information manipulation activities.

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In 2025 alone, 540 such cases were recorded, involving roughly 10,500 accounts, platforms, and websites.

Ukraine remains a primary focus of these operations, with campaigns aimed at undermining international support and public confidence in the country’s leadership.

Sources: United24 Media, SPRAVDI, WP